Crews continue to clear ditches and culverts of mudslide debris on Highway 97 north of Cache Creek after mudslides swept through the area.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure confirmed Tuesday to MYCARIBOONOW that the Hwy is open to two-way traffic following the series of mudslides that began on Thursday.

“This slide activity followed heavy rain clouds that moved through this area, which was severely burned upslope from the highway during last year’s wildfires,” the Ministry stated in an email.

“The costs associated with any damage from the mudslides are not yet known as clean-up work continues.”

Work according to the Ministry will also take place to fix sections of highway where the shoulders were eroded, including a three-lane section that is reduced to two lanes.

It’s expected to take approximately one week to complete.