Cariboo residents likely woke up this morning asking themselves where was all this smoke coming from and why is there ash on my car.

We asked Robyn Clark, who is a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service….

“The ash and smoke that we are seeing today is drifting in from fires in the west in Tweedsmuir Provincial Park as well as fires in the northwest in the Prince George Fire Centre. There are no fires at this time within the Cariboo Fire Centre that are producing this amount of smoke.”

Clark says there are currently 79 active wildfires burning within the Cariboo Fire Centre region with 34 still being listed as out of control.

There are 19 active fires in the Quesnel area…

“There are three active fires in the area north of Highway 26, east of the community of Quesnel and west of Bowron Lake Park. The largest is estimated at 20 hectares in size. This fire is now being considered under control. Keithly Creek Mountain area has two wildfires, the largest is the Cottonwood fire estimated at 60 hectares. Three wildfires are north of Itcha Ilgatchuz Park. The Shag Creek wildfire is now being handled by the Chilcotin fire zone. And lastly there are five fires south of Kluskoil Lake Park and northwest of Nazko. The largest is four hectares and is under control.

100 Mile House has 28 active wildfires with some highway visible from communities and highways…

“There is one fire located near Sodium Lake that is still an estimated 24 hectares in size. It is now considered to be under control. There are two wildfires north of Marble Range Park, the largest being the Wild Goose fire estimated at 20 hectares in size and it’s considered to be in held status. And eight new fires were discovered in the 100 Mile zone yesterday. The largest is located east of Gustafsen Lake Forest Service Road and northwest of Flat Lake Park. It is estimated at 1.1 hectares in size. Air tankers have completed action and will be requested back if necessary, and there are 14 firefighters on site.”

There are just eight active wildfires in the Williams Lake area, including a 199 hectare fire near Junction Sheep Range Park and there are 20 active fires in the Horsefly area.

Clark says the Horsefly Lake wildfire is still the only fire of note in the Cariboo at 526 hectares, although it is now 100 percent contained…

“Yesterday crews took advantage of the optimal burning conditions where they were able to successfully burn out fuels on the east flank. This was done to remove unburned fuels and further re-enforce the flank of the fire. Today ground crews will be focused on mopping up the fire. There are 26 firefighters, 10 pieces of heavy equipment, and three helicopters.”

There are no fires threatening any structures or communities in the Cariboo Fire Centre region at this time.