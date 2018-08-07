You’re never too young to learn how to fish.

That’s what the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC’s “Learn to Fish Program” is all about.

From August 8th to 15th they will be at several Cariboo Provincial Parks offering introductory level instruction on freshwater fishing to youth 5 to 15 and their families.

Communications Co-Ordinator Hayley Atkins goes over what young anglers will learn from the 2-hour program

“We go through the basics of fishing, so we talk about what we do at a fish hatchery, fish identification, proper fish handling, ethics, safety and fishing regulations. Then we show the public how to set up their fishing tackle, in the last hour we’re fishing at the lake. We bring all the equipment and everything is free”.

Atkins said children under 16 aren’t required to purchase a freshwater fishing license and the two-hour program runs rain or shine.

Learn to Fish Programs will be available:

August 9th Lac La Hache Provincial Park 10 til noon.

August 9th Sunset View Campground, Green Lake Provincial Park 4 til 6.

August 10th Big Bar Lake Provincial Park 10 til noon.

August 15th Ten Mile Lake Provincial Park 6pm to 8pm.

For more information on Learn to Fish programs visit www.gofishbc.com