The Canadian Red Cross will be in the Cariboo today and tomorrow to help residents learn how to better prepare themselves in case of emergencies.

They’ll be holding disaster management info sessions in all three communities covering how to make a plan, how to put an emergency kit together and be ready if you have to evacuate your home.

The Canadian Red Cross will also be offering information on how you can become a volunteer in your community.

Many people do come forward and volunteer when an emergency happens, but training is essential as Disaster Management Co-Ordinator Jesse Bowen explains

“People step forward and want to help which is fabulous. However, you’re working with vulnerable people so there are screenings that have to happen, there’s training that has to happen. We find it much more effective to have people come on board before disasters so that they can get the training and they can be brought on in an effective manner”.

The Canadian Red Cross will be in 100 Mile House this morning at 10 at the Council Chambers, this afternoon at 2 at the Pioneer Complex in Williams Lake and tomorrow at 11:30 at Spirit Centre in Quesnel.