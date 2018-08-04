11 new wildfires were discovered yesterday in the Cariboo Wildfire Centre.

3 were in the 100 Mile fire zone, 4 in the Horsefly region with the largest being the fire west of Niagra Creek estimated at 1 hectare and the remaining fires were discovered in the Quesnel fire zone.

Wildfire Information Assistant, Robyn Clark, explains the latest status is on the Horsefly Lake Fire.

“Crews have made really good progress on the Horsefly Lake fire. We have 40 firefighters, one support staff, ten pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters on site still. Today’s main objective is to obtain 100 percent containment of the fire”.

Clark said the ground crew established 80 percent containment yesterday on the Horsefly Lake fire and will continue to work on the South side of the fire in areas with high debris and slash.

The BC Wildfire Service has responded to 40 wildfires in the 100 Mile fire zone since Monday, 13 of which have been called out and there are no structures or communities threatened at this time.

And with the Horsefly Lake fire 80 percent contained as of yesterday, Robyn Clark, Wildfire Information Assistant gives the latest details on the rest of the Cariboo.

“In the Quesnel fire zone the BC Wildfire has responded to 17 wildfires since Monday, we have also responded to 15 wildfires in the area of Williams Lake in the Central Fire zone, there are no structures or communities threatened at this time”.

Clark said 15 wildfires have been identified in the Chilcotin fire zone since Monday with no new fires discovered yesterday.

8 of those fires have since been called out.