With increased traffic expected this long weekend travelers are reminded to be extra careful on our highways.

Mike Lorimer, Executive Director for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has these reminders for motorists

“Take that extra bit of time. Make sure that you get there safely whether it’s planning ahead, leaving a little extra early, checking drive bc with the fires that are always changing, making sure that the route they are planning is open. The last thing in the world we want is folk to have their weekend impacted by something serious like a crash”.

Lorimer also reminds drivers to watch for motorcycles and allow them at least three to four seconds of following distance when behind one and give plenty of lane space when you pass.

There have been a number of recent fatal motorcycle accidents throughout the Province.

In British Columbia, motorcycles represent only 1.5% of insured vehicles, but 10% of all road fatalities.