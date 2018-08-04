Progress has been made on the Horsefly Lake wildfire.

As a result the Evacuation Alert for 93 residences in the Haggens Point and Hen Ingram Lake areas on Quesnel Lake has now been lifted.

Jessica Mack, a Fire Information Officer at the Cariboo Fire Centre, has the latest…

“That one now is 50 percent contained. We have 40 firefighters on site and 10 pieces of heavy equipment and two aircraft.”

The Horsefly Lake wildfire, estimated at 526 hectares, is the only fire of note in the Cariboo Fire Centre region.

Mack says there were 10 new wildfires yesterday…

“Six of those were in the 100 Mile fire zone, two of those have been called out and one is in held status. All of those fires were 0.01 hectares in size, so quite small. We had two fires in the Chilcotin fire zone, with the largest fire south of Bull Canyon. That fire is estimated at 4.3 hectares in size and the remaining fires were discovered in the central fire zone, that’s in the Williams Lake area, and the bulk of those were 0.01 hectares in size.”

That brings the total to 105 wildfires that have been discovered since Monday.