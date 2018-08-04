The North District Major Crime Unit investigating suspicious death of man

On August 1, 2018, at 09:37 a.m., Quesnel RCMP received a report of an assault at a residence on Nazko Road in Quesnel.

When police arrived, they located a 41-year-old male resident deceased in the home. A second male resident, known to the deceased, was initially detained at the scene but has since been released from custody pending further investigation.

The North District Major Crime Unit has been called to investigate the suspicious death.

Investigators believe this to be an isolated incident and the investigation is progressing.

Police are continuing their investigation and asking anyone with information to contact the Quesnel RCMP Detachment at 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.