***Update***

Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton is reopened.

Motorists are reminded to check Drive bc dot ca for current Highway conditions.

Drive BC is reporting another mud slide on Highway 97…this one from the junction of Highway 1 at Cache Creek to Highway 99.

That stretch of road is now closed in both directions.

An alternate route is available via Highway 1, Highway 5 and Highway 24.

An estimated time of opening is unavailable as a geo tech is now assessing the situation.

Meanwhile, There are still heavy delays on Highway 97 between Cache Creek and Clinton, also because of a mud slide.

Drive BC says it is single lane alternating traffic with a pilot car escort.

Motor bike traffic is not recommended.

There is an alternate route via Highway 1, Highway 5 and Highway 24.