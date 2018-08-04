A Williams Lake man, the pilot of a small plane, survived a fatal crash yesterday afternoon.

RCMP say they were notified just before 1 that a small float plane went down on Tyaughton Lake in Gold Bridge, just west of Lillooet.

Witnesses say it plunged into the water shortly after take off.

Police say a 20-year old Prince George resident died at the scene and the body of a third person, a 29-year old male from Aldergrove, has now been recovered as well with the help of the BC RCMP Underwater Recovery Team.

The 20-year old pilot from Williams Lake managed to make it out of the wreckage on his own but was then pulled from the water by nearby witnesses.

He has since been transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board.