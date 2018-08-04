Quesnel’s Board of Education hopes to have an answer by the spring on whether or not the District will get the money for a replacement of Quesnel Junior School.

Board Chair Gloria Jackson says right now they are still working with the engineers and the architects on what’s called a Project Definition Report…

“It’s just a really extensive report that looks at the options for the replacement of the school, and it really does a lot of costing, and it’s really the nuts and bolts of our request to the Ministry for replacement.”

Jackson says the deadline is October 31st…

“So we’re hoping that once the PDR report gets into the Ministry by the deadline, then we will hopefully hear a funding announcement for the replacement of QJS in the February 2019 budget.”

Jackson says the estimated cost of a new school is somewhere in the 30 million dollar range.

As far as where a new school might go, Jackson says the Board prefers the Maple Drive site where students will go next year after renovations to that school.

She says there is enough room to build a new school at the back of the property without interrupting the school year.