Charges have now been laid against a Cache Creek man who is accused of threatening Service BC staff in 100 Mile House with an expandable baton.

28-year old John Ryder Larsen is now charged with Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, Posession of Stolen Property under $5,000, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Driving While Prohibited, Driving without a License and Breach of Probation.

He made his initial court appearance in Williams Lake today and is due back in court on August 8th for a bail hearing.

100 Mile House RCMP say they were called to the Service BC office last Friday.

Police say a suspect was arrested on scene and that a search of his vehicle revealed two more batons, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine and a gas can that was reportedly stolen.