There are now 75 new wildfires burning within the Cariboo Fire Centre region since Monday.

That update comes from Jessica Mack, a Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service.

Mack says 63 are still considered out of control, 8 are under control, two are being held and two are listed as out…

“A lot of the fires are in the Horsefly and Quesnel Lake region and in the 100 Mile and Lac La Hache areas. We don’t have any fires threatening any communities or structures but we do have an evacuation alert for a wildfire in the Horsefly Lake area, and that’s just due to the fire potentially impacting access routes.”

More specifically, Mack says there are currently 23 wildfires burning in the Horsefly region, 24 in 100 Mile House, a dozen in Quesnel, nine in Williams Lake and six in the Chilcotin.

She says the closest fire to the community of 100 Mile House is about 10 kilometers to the east.

She says the fire about 8 kilometers south of Williams Lake is now 100 percent under control and there are currently no fires near the City of Quesnel.

The closest is a very small fire 38-kilometers to the west in the Puntchesakut Lake area.