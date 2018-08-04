The Cariboo is under a Severe Thunderstorm watch for today (Wednesday).

A trough of cooler, more unstable air, is crossing the Province helping to initiate thunderstorm activity.

Lisa Erven is a Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“There’s already some thunderstorms in through the Cariboo region as we speak right now and we are expecting that development with the thunderstorms to continue and possibly increase in severity as we get into the afternoon hours”.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce wind gusts up to 90-kilometres per hour, hail 2-centimetres or more, and heavy downpours.

Evern reminds the public if they are going to be outdoors to keep an eye to the sky to watch for threatening clouds or to check back on their Environment Canada website to see if any of the watches have been upgraded to a warning.

What a warning means is that a severe thunderstorm is either already taking place or is imminent and at that point, you need to take shelter.