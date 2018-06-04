Thirty-two people took advantage of an advance poll in Wells late last week to elect a new Mayor and one new Councillor.

That number was confirmed by Chief Election Officer Andrew Young.

The actual general voting day for the by-election is coming up on Saturday.

The polls will open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Ironically the voter turnout could be even higher for this by-election than in general elections.

Mandy Kilsby, the Acting Mayor, says there is simply more people in the area in the summer months…

“Because of the tourism economy as well as the mining there are just more jobs available here in the summer months so we tend to have a bigger population. We have lots of staff that come out and work for the summer in Barkerville, the Bowron Lake area, as well as IMA and in Wells. And then there is also people that come out to work on their claims, to work in the mining industry.”

Kilsby says she doesn’t have any firm numbers because those people may not be counted in the census, but she estimates that the population roughly doubles.

Three names….Jillian Merrick, Richard Wright and Jay Vermette…will appear on the ballot to replace Robin Sharpe as Mayor.

And four people are in the running to fill the vacant Councillor seat with the District.