It wasn’t the start the Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department expected to have when they were responding to a motor vehicle incident over the weekend.

Fire Chief Ian Hicks said when crews jumped into the yellow pumper truck to attend the fire that was caused by the accident, it wouldn’t start because it had been siphoned of fuel.

Hicks said the firefighters then got into the red truck which was siphoned as well but had enough fuel left to get to the scene.

At the moment the fire trucks are stored outside and cameras will be going up from now.

Despite the tough start the 7 member crew of the Mcleese lake Volunteer Fire Department put three tanks of water on the fire putting it out.