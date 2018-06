A former Quesnel cowgirl had a good weekend on the Canadian Pro Rodeo tour.

Brett Wills was 4th in the Ladies Barrel Racing in Craigmyle, Alberta and 3rd in Leduc for a total of almost 23-hundred dollars.

Kirsty White, from 150 Mile, was 5th in Leduc for just under 992 dollars.

Both remain in the top 10 in the overall standings.