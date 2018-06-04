Two Quesnel athletes medalled at the Provincial High School Track & Field Championships in Langley over the weekend.

Bazil Spencer, representing Correlieu, won the silver medal in the high jump with a personal best of 1.9 metres.

Spencer is still in grade 11 and can go back next year.

And Ruby Nicholas, a grade 8 student from Quesnel Junior School, won silver in the Bantam girls 800-metres, also with a personal best.

Nicholas also won her heat.

One other result of note, Lauren Pastachuk, a grade 9 student at QJS, was 7th in the high jump despite competing against some older students.