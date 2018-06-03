Driver fatigue RCMP say is believed to have been the cause of a single motor vehicle incident north of Williams Lake that resulted in a brush fire, power outages, and the closure of Highway 97.

Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley says that emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle collision in the area of Highway 97 and Lyne Creek Road at 12:44 pm Saturday.

He says that a single southbound vehicle had left the roadway, rolled down an embankment and struck a power pole.

A fire which engulfed the vehicle and spread to the surrounding area was kept to less than half a hectare thanks to the McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service.

The three occupants of the vehicle sustained minor injuries.