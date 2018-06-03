A Williams Lake resident is inviting the community to join her Monday at noon by taking part in a national snap action rally against the Federal Government’s $4.5 billion dollar buyout of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain system and expansion project.

Jody Capling says that most individuals she has spoken to have been encouraged that someone is standing up to say something.

“The point of it is to show the Trudeau government that we’re not pleased with the way he’s using our taxpayer dollars to buy the Kinder Morgan pipeline,” she says, “so we’re getting some people together and we’re going to take some photos, sign some petitions, and eventually I will deliver those to our MP’s office.”

Capling adds that she believes the buyout is not a “smart” investment

“There’s a lot of other projects in Canada that could use taxpayer dollars from health to education, housing, clean water for First Nations. Really if wanted to keep on developing the tar sands we could do a refinery up in Alberta,” she says.

Monday’s snap action against the Kinder Morgan buyout takes place in Williams Lake at Herb Gardner Park.

Capling says that a rally will also be coinciding in Prince George outside of MP Todd Doherty’s office.

Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett told MYCARIBOONOW last week that the Federal buyout should never have happened.

“It still has many hurdles to go through before it’s built, but there’s no way that that money should come from the taxpayers,” said Barnett.

“That money should be invested in hospitals, infrastructure, new roads, and bridges-that’s what taxes are for. Not to build what the private sector should be doing, and this is because of the provincial government. This is all on Mr. Horgan’s shoulders not anybody else.”

“It really upsets me as a taxpayer, never mind a politician that I now have to pay for something when the private sector was the only one that should be paying for this particular type of economy,” Barnett went on to say.

“If we don’t have the private sector investment we won’t have an economy and of course now what happens next time when government decides it has more authority than the other one. Are taxpayers going to pay again?”