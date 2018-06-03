Adults raced across downtown Williams Lake Saturday morning completing various tasks at 11 different checkpoints to raise funds for the local Boys and Girls Club.

“We had 5 teams show up, and one had to back last minute due to an injury but we had a lot of good reviews with the teams that came in,” says administrative assistant Chasity-blu Wright .

“They said they had so much fun and they were happy they didn’t have to go too far from downtown. They all finished under 2 hours.”

Saturday’s annual Race for Kids raised approximately $17,000.

“We get a lot of people who are happy with the stuff that we do in the community, and they’re happy that the money stays local,” says blu-Wright.

“Going ahead next year we’ll give it a shot. We know people love doing it and we do hope that we get more interest in teams knowing that we kept it in a 5 mile radius from downtown.”