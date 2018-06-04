15 teams will be taking to the streets of 100 Mile next weekend.

The 100 Mile Lions Amazing Race 100 Mile House, takes place Saturday June 9th. As for the challenges the teams will face, Lions member Val Clemont cant say much on them:

“Even with the members we’ve kept it under wraps because we don’t want any of the challenges to get out,” She says. “It’s going to be a giggle day.”

The event is based on the TV show “The Amazing Race,” and is a fundraiser for the Lions club.

Teams need four members, 16 and up, and can be registered at Whimsey’s gifts in 100 Mile House.

The event starts at St. Timothy’s church basement at 9 am.