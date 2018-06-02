A plume of smoke could be seen rising in the sky as Highway 97 approximately 25 km north of Williams Lake was closed in both directions Saturday afternoon due to a single motor vehicle incident.

RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said that all occupants escaped from the vehicle that downed power lines and sparked a small brush fire.

The Highway remains closed at this time and listeners told MYCARIBOONOW that BC Wildfire crews with McLeese Lake Volunteer Fire Department were on scene attending the fire.

“The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” said Pelley.

BC Hydro said that the incident left 544 customers without power at 12:41 pm.

The Highway is expected to remain closed until 5 pm according to Pelley until crews with BC Hydro can address the downed live lines.