The new stage in 100 Mile House’s centennial park is nearing completion.

Wally Bramsleven of Sitka Log homes says the crews and volunteers hope to have the project completed by the fathers day weekend. “Two or three weeks will be about right. Definitely by the July long weekend” he says.

A wheelchair ramp and steps are being installed this week, and painting ansd stainig is being completed on the logs, which were donated by local business owner and project co-chair Al Roberts

The project was started by community members and is being built by donation. The stage will be approximately 30 feet long when completed.