Education and entertainment while you explore B.C’s historic Gold Rush Trail will be available at the touch of your mobile device.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association said in a news release that it has partnered with award winning technology company QuestUpon from Vancouver to offer an innovative mobile app.

“Last year’s summer was devastating for many of us here in the Cariboo, but we have started our long journey to recovery, and this technology partnership is one of the many tools we are using to attract visitors to the Gold Rush Trail,” said CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker.

“One of the goals of this technology partnership is to ignite a sense of adventure and encourage people of all ages to escape the city and take this journey up the Gold Rush Trail while completing digital quests guided by GPS coordinates.”

The QuestUpon app combines geocaching, historic trivia and interactive augmented reality features such as seeing animals, iconic Gold Rush characters and historic photos.

“We’ve been breathing life into historic storytelling since 2011, by creating location-based augmented reality quests,” said Tammy Meyers, COO and Co-founder of QuestUpon.

“When you see a historic character, such as Billy Barker, standing in front of you, or watch various historic landmarks emerge as they once were, it gives people a ‘sense of place’ as they visit that location.”

The QuestUpon App can be downloaded at http://www.questupon.com/#download

CCCTA Program and Marketing Manager, Kristi Denby says while available a new and improved version of the app for the Gold Rush Trail will be officially released on June 15th.