BC Wildfire Service has rescinded an area restriction that had been established around the Allie Lake wildfire.

The Service made the announcement Friday and said in an information bulletin that firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access to operate in the area.

It notes even if an area restriction has been rescinded, however, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

The public is reminded before entering any area affected by wildfire to be aware that significant safety hazards may be present.

Although the Allie Lake fire is 100% contained, nearby communities according to BC Wildfire Service can still expect to see smoke within the fire’s perimeter over the coming weeks.

An estimated 2,755 hectares was burnt by the fire.