The pros are coming home as the Teofista boxing series comes to Williams Lake Saturday night.

Williams Lake’s own Stuart Mclellan in the middleweight title rematch against¬†Isidro Toala.

Ken “heavyhands” Huber from 100 Mile is also on the card in his 5th pro fight. Huber says he’s looking forward to the bout. “It should be a good fight. a good show. I’m looking forward to it.” Huber will be fighting a last minute change in opponent from a heavier class, but says “it will just add to the excitement.”

Weigh in is Friday night at CJ’s Grill in a live streamed Vegas style extravaganza. The action gets underway at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday night at 7:30. For more information, contact the Williams Lake Boxing Club.