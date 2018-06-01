The pros are coming home as the Teofista boxing series comes to Williams Lake Saturday night.

Williams Lake’s own Stuart Mclellan in the middleweight title rematch against Isidro Toala.

Ken “heavyhands” Huber from 100 Mile is also on the card in his 5th pro fight. Huber says he’s looking forward to the bout. “It should be a good fight. a good show. I’m looking forward to it.” Huber will be fighting a last minute change in opponent from a heavier class, but says “it will just add to the excitement.”

Weigh in is Friday night at CJ’s Grill in a live streamed Vegas style extravaganza. The action gets underway at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex Saturday night at 7:30. For more information, contact the Williams Lake Boxing Club.