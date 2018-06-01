A new commuter bike route from 100 mile to 108 Mile Ranch is getting closer to reality.

The Cariboo Regional District and the Hun City Bike club are doing preliminary work on the project. CRD area G director Al Richmond says the project is in the preliminary stages and they are working with Steve Law and the bike club to map the route.

Richmond says that the CRD can now go ahead and start more formal processes and public discussions as to what the project will look like.

The route is only in the early stages at this point, but will run 20 meters away from Highway 97 in some places to avoid interference with traffic.