It was the warmest ever May in Williams Lake last month !

Environment Canada’s Doug Lundquist has the numbers…

“It was 13.4 degrees, the usual is 9.6 and that is about 4 degrees above average and precipitation wise they had 17 millimetres, usually it is 39.”

Lundquist says Quesnel was also warmer and drier than normal…

“The average temperature in May was 13.4 degrees, more like what Vernon would get, and the average is 11.1. Quesnel had 12 1/2 millimetres of rain, which is down from the average of 43 millimetres.”

Lundquist says while the month of May was hot the temperature for spring, which is March, April and May for Environment Canada, is actually pretty average so there was definitely a spike in May.

He says June has started off a little cooler than normal.