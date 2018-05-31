Various landmarks in B.C will be lit up in purple Friday to mark the beginning of ALS Awareness Month.

Executive Director for the ALS Society of B.C, Wendy Toyer says during June that over 100 events are held throughout the province to raise funds and awareness for ALS.

In the Cariboo, Tyler Brouilette and Morgan Day of the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club will golf as many holes as possible on June 20 in the 13th Annual PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS.

A Walk For ALS will take also place on June 23 at Boitanio Park in Williams Lake with Christina Siebert serving as the walk coordinator.

There is currently no known cause or cure yet for ALS that is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that typically results in a person becoming immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis.

“The ALS Society of BC is dedicated to providing direct support to ALS patients, along with their families and caregivers, to ensure the best quality of life possible while living with ALS,” said Toyer.

“Through assisting research, the society is committed to find the cause of, and a cure for ALS. Until a cure is found, the Society provides patient services to improve the quality of life of those diagnosed with this disease by offering an extensive equipment loan program, support groups, and educational materials.

An estimated 3,000 Canadians are currently living with ALS also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.