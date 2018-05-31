One person was taken to hospital following a two vehicle collision in Quesnel this afternoon.

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Balsam Avenue at around 12:45 p.m.

RCMP say a small SUV was travelling north when it was struck by another SUV that was merging north onto the Highway.

Police say the first vehicle then rolled due to the impact.

A passenger in that vehicle that rolled, a 47-year old Quesnel woman, was transported to G.R. Baker Hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles were not hurt.

An investigation into what caused the crash continues, although police say speed and impairment do not appear to be contributing factors.

The Highway was initially closed so that the accident could be cleared up.