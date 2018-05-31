Mitch Love of Quesnel coaching in the WHL | Chris Mast Photography

(Story By Hartley Miller-MyPGNow)

The Saskatoon Blades announced today the hiring Quesnel’s Mitch Love as their new Head Coach.

He comes to the team after spending the last seven years as an assistant coach with the Everett Silvertips.

The 33-year-old replaces Dean Brockman, who was sacked after the Blades missed the playoffs for the fifth straight year.

Love played five seasons in the WHL (starting in the year 2000), scoring 33 goals, 66 assists, and 901 penalty minutes in 320 regular season games.

Following his junior career, he went on to play five years in the AHL.

The Edmonton Oil Kings, Swift Current Broncos, and Kamloops Blazers are still in need of a head coach while Kamloops and the Prince George Cougars have not yet named a general manager.