Quesnel City Council has increased the capital budget for the Patchett Street Park playground construction project from 200 thousand dollars up to 370 thousand.

Matt Thomas, the Director of Public Works Operations, says the increase is due mainly to incorporating play on the Park’s hillside…

“With the incorporation of the hillside, pour and place rubber safety surfacing is required to meet current safety standards, which has a higher cost to install compared to the other safety surfacing.”

Council will apply to the Tire Stewardship Community Grant program to potentially cover some of the costs for the rubber safety surfacing.

The new playground will include new play structures and an accessible swing structure.

Thomas says the 370 thousand dollar figure is just an estimate at this time and the project will still go out for bid.