Markets are holding up well despite a trade war between the US and Canada.

Bay Street is up this afternoon, despite the Trump administration announcing tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum and Canada responding right away with dollar for dollar tariffs on a host of American products including steel and aluminum.

The TSX finishes the day up 12 points to 16,061 mostly on the back of the financial sector. Royal Bank is up a $1.00 to $97.81 a share.

Stelco took a hit today after the tariff announcement down 3.5 percent this afternoon.

On Wall Street the Dow is down 236 points to 24,431 and the Nasdaq is also down 16 to 7, 442

The Canadian dollar shed half a cent to $0.7717 cents US

Oil is off over a dollar to $67.05 a barrel

Gold is lower by $2.70.