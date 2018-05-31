Three parks in Williams Lake will be getting play boxes filled with items for outdoor family activities.

Recreation Programmer for the City Suzanne Cochrane says that it very much was a huge partnership.

“The key funders have been Success By 6 and Communities That Care,” she says.

“And then recreation services we’re managing the play boxes and facilitating play days and things like that. Municipal services as well are doing a huge contribution with installing the boxes.”

Cochrane adds that a lock will be on each play box that will have a code on them that the public will be acquired to access.

“The idea is that people play and return the ideas that are in the boxes,” she says.

“We’ll also have some books in there too as we’ve partnered with the Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy.”

The play boxes are anticipated to be installed and available by the end of June in Boitanio Park, Beauchamp Park, and Patrick Reid Park.

“Two of the locations have been chosen as we were looking at neighborhood parks as ways to bring neighborhoods together,” says Cochrane.

“The box in Boitanio Park we’re putting it there because it’s a park that is under utilized and there’s a great spot for playing. As well there’s Performances in the Park and other things that are happening during the summer where the box could really be utilized and get the word out to people that these are some things in our neighborhood parks.”