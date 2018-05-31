Advance polling for the 100 Mile House South Cariboo Recreation center expansion referendum will take place on June 4th. This will be the second day of advanced polling, the first was May 29th.

The referendum is necessary to allow the Cariboo Regional District the authority to borrow ten million dollars for project costs.

The remaining 4.6 million of the project costs would then require funding grants and corporate sponsorships, and would only go forward if the referendum is successful.

The proposed rec center expansion will include an indoor artificial grass field space, hard court gymnasium, and an elevated walking track.

The advance poll on June 4th will be held at the District of 100 Mile Council Chambers from 8 am to 8 pm. General voting day is on June 9th. Mail in ballots are also available from the Cariboo Regional District.

More information on the referendum and the expansion can be found on the CRD website here.