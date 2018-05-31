Myles Mattila, who grew up in Quesnel, recently met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Ottawa to discuss mental health.

Mattila was there to specifically talk more about a program he’s part of called ‘Lose the Mask.’

He didn’t reveal a lot of details however, because it is still in the early stages…

“We’re going to talk about the program and what it’s all about in the future, but what I can say is that it will be directed towards athletes and youth in general because, with the program, we are going to be going to high schools talking to kids about early intervention.”

Mattila played minor hockey in Quesnel before going on to play with the Cariboo Cougars in Prince George and then Kelowna in Junior B.

He says he was able to talk with the Prime Minister about the importance of early intervention and how this program will aim to help in that area.

The project is being piloted by Corey Hirsch, former goaltender and current colour commentator for the Vancouver Canucks.

It’s not known when more details will be released.

(Story by Jeff Slack-MyPGNow)