The Soda Creek Indian Band that was heavily impacted by fires last year both on reserve and within the boundaries of its traditional has issued a warning to mushroom pickers.

“We have been experiencing instances where mushroom pickers are trespassing on to Deep Creek Reserve,” said Chief Andrea Gilbert.

“Camping or harvesting of plant or animal material is strictly prohibited on our reserve lands.”

Gilbert adds that the safety of all persons is also a concern when trespassing and says that the Band will be putting up signs around the Reserve boundary.

“We have also experienced an increased number of mushroom pickers within our traditional territory. We ask that you have been mindful that this area is of utmost important to Soda Creek members and we ask that if ‘you pack it in, you pack it out,” she says.

“Wildlife have already been disrupted by the fires and having large amounts of people and garbage out there will not help the populations return.”