A lone male sustained non-life threatening injuries after being ejected from a off road vehicle Wednesday night on Dog Creek Rd. near Highway 20.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the incident occurred just before 9 pm and the Polaris Razor Back ended up on its side after having rolled.

He also said that the male was not wearing a helmet.

“Alcohol is suspected and the matter is still under investigation ,” said Byron.