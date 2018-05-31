Quesnel will be well represented at the Provincial High School Track & Field Championships that get underway today at McLeod Park in Langley.

Bazil Spencer leads the Correlieu contingent.

He’ll compete in four events.

Also making the trip will be Spencer Dent, Alex Berlinguette, Curtus Leroux, Christopher Henderson, Annabelle LaLonde and Raechel Fowler.

A total of 14 Quesnel Junior School athletes also qualified for provincials.

They are Rylan Murphy, Ryan Pugh, Andrew Armstrong, Megan Strand, Kaitlyn Horth, Lauren Pastachak, Kara Hanson, Shelbi Carter, Emma Blair, Ruby Nicholas, Kyle Eggert, Reese Jacobsen, Linden Spencer and Bailie Jackson.

The events run through Saturday.