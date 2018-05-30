Wells residents have a chance today to vote early for a by-election to replace Robin Sharpe as Mayor.

An advance poll will be held from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. in the Community Hall banquet room.

The names of Jay Vermette, Richard Wright and Jillian Merrick will be on the ballot.

Vermette is a former Mayor.

He served two terms from 2005 to 2008 and then from 08 to 2011.

Wright served multiple terms as a Councillor from 2005 to 2014 and was elected again but left before finishing his 4th term because he moved away.

And Merrick is currently a Prince George City Councillor who lives in Wells on the weekends.

In addition to the race for Mayor, four people have put their names forward to fill a vacant seat on District Council as well.

They are Buffy Rummel, Mark Dawson, Kathy Landry and Dianne Andreesen.

General voting day will be on Saturday, June 9th.