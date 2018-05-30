The BC wildfire service is reporting that the Allie Lake wildfire southeast of 100 Mile House is now 100 percent contained.

The fire received over 7 millimeters of rain overnight which aided suppression efforts.

The TNRD rescinded the evacuation orders and alerts for the area on May 29th, however, the area restriction remains in effect. Recreation sites in the area also remain closed.

Crews are continuing to fortify the guards and mop up hot spots. 118 personnel and 4 helicopters are working on the fire.