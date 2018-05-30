The Supreme Court trial of a Quesnel man, the accused in a shooting, will get underway today.

Three weeks have been set aside for 49-year old Kelvin Alphonse.

His fate will be decided by Madame Justice Winteringham.

Alphonse is facing six counts in total including Pointing a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm and Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure.

Quesnel RCMP, responding to a complaint of shots fired, were called to the Red Bluff reserve back in January of 2016.

Police say they located an injured 38-year old female, who was first taken to G.R.Baker Hospital before being transferred to Vancouver.

She was listed in serious condition.