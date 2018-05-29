A new $10 million grant to the Rick Hansen Foundation will support their work to make communities more accessible and inclusive. The announcement of the grant for the Rick Hansen Foundation was made together with a proclamation of May 28 as Rick Hansen Day in honour and recognition of his contributions to the province and the country. -Province of British Columbia|Flickr

May 28th has been as proclaimed Rick Hansen Day in British Columbia.

The B.C Government made the announcement Monday.

“I’ve been working with the government 2-3 months on it and just about 3 weeks ago I found out that it was going to become a reality,” says Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett.

“It would be great one year we could have a celebration on May 28 in Williams Lake where his roots are.”

Barnett adds that Hansen has been an inspiration since he took his journey back in the ’80s.

“I remember April 7, 1987 when he came through 100 Mile I was Mayor and he dedicated the world’s largest cross country skis at that time,” she says.

“It’s been a long journey for Rick. The inspiration, the foundation, the people that he’s helped, it was indeed an honor for me to request that this day be proclaimed.”

In addition to proclaiming May 28th as Rick Hansen Day, the B.C Government also proclaimed this week as the beginning of B.C.’s first AccessAbility Week.