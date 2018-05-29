Success was made overnight on the Allie Lake wildfire that saw the Thompson Nicola Regional District lifting all evacuation orders and alerts.

“Anticipated winds that we were expecting didn’t materialize to the extent that we though they would and crews were able to continue to work on fireguards surrounding that fire,” says BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Jodie Lucius.

“So the work is continuing and they are continuing to work on that fireguard.”

Lucius adds that crews are working on hotpots that exist within the perimeter of the fire that is 35% contained.

“For the most part forecasted cooler temperatures and possible precipitation should help with the efforts to finish up those fireguards and the success that they’ve had over the last couple of days,” says Lucius.

“We are of course always watching out for wind shifts and increased wind speeds because they do impact fire behavior but for the most part it should work out in our favour.”

Residents returning home are reminded that the fire is still ‘active’ and they’ll still see crews and equipment working in the area.

An area restriction order for Crown land near the wildfire to accommodate firefighting operations, ensure the safety of firefighters, and protect public safety remains in place.