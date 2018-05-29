Thirty-one graduates, along with their family and friends, celebrated today as the College of New Caledonia hosted it’s convocation in Quesnel

Rolanda Neufeld was singled out and was presented with the Lieutenant Governor’s Silver Medal.

Below is a list of those who were honoured.

APPLIED BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT CERTIFICATE

Delaney French Kimberly Garvin Rochelle Hennigar

Susanne Hutnyk Tess Layfield Amanda Lebrun

Tayler Magnuson Melody Peever Kialha Peters

Cindy Petrin Rachel Phillips Phoenix Rea

Bonnie Sheets Rhonda Stewart Sara Valois

Stephanie Wright

ARTS AND SCIENCE DEGREE

ASSOCIATE ARTS DEGREE

Hannah Deane

HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS

SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER CERTIFICATE

Kelly Quick

SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER DIPLOMA

Ashley Adams Camille Anderson Tuan Chalk

Michelle Godfrey Tanya Hanic Kathaleen Mullin

Sasha Parr Brittany Raynor Kimberly Smith

Nancy Stratton

UPGRADING AND ACCESS PROGRAM

BC ADULT GRADUATION DIPLOMA

Christopher Heaton Leah Youchezin