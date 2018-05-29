Thirty-one graduates, along with their family and friends, celebrated today as the College of New Caledonia hosted it’s convocation in Quesnel
Rolanda Neufeld was singled out and was presented with the Lieutenant Governor’s Silver Medal.
Below is a list of those who were honoured.
APPLIED BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY
ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT CERTIFICATE
Delaney French Kimberly Garvin Rochelle Hennigar
Susanne Hutnyk Tess Layfield Amanda Lebrun
Tayler Magnuson Melody Peever Kialha Peters
Cindy Petrin Rachel Phillips Phoenix Rea
Bonnie Sheets Rhonda Stewart Sara Valois
Stephanie Wright
ARTS AND SCIENCE DEGREE
ASSOCIATE ARTS DEGREE
Hannah Deane
HUMAN SERVICES PROGRAMS
SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER CERTIFICATE
Kelly Quick
SOCIAL SERVICE WORKER DIPLOMA
Ashley Adams Camille Anderson Tuan Chalk
Michelle Godfrey Tanya Hanic Kathaleen Mullin
Sasha Parr Brittany Raynor Kimberly Smith
Nancy Stratton
UPGRADING AND ACCESS PROGRAM
BC ADULT GRADUATION DIPLOMA
Christopher Heaton Leah Youchezin