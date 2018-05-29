Williams Lake City Council says it has revoked the business license of Mary Jane’s Glass & Gifts.

In a release Tuesday the City states Council recently considered the revocation of the business licence issued in response to a request from RCMP.

“As a result of unauthorized and unregulated sales of cannabis and related products at Mary Jane’s, in contravention of the terms of the business licence and the Williams Lake Business Licence Bylaw No 1523, 1995, Council resolved to revoke the business license for Mary Jane’s Glass & Gifts, effective immediately,” said the release.

“Despite having been given notice of the hearing of Council and an invitation to attend before Council to be heard, no one attended on behalf of Mary Jane’s Glass & Gifts.”

Williams Lake City Council according to the release do not object to business that are interested either in retail sales or production of cannabis products, as long as those businesses are acting in accordance with Federal, Provincial and City laws and regulations, which will be enacted to protect the public.

“Council is concerned that the sale of unregulated and unapproved cannabis products poses a potential risk to public health and safety,” said the release.

“In addition, the continued operation of illegal businesses places a significant burden on police resources.”

Mary Jane’s Glass & Gifts was the subject of RCMP raids on April 3, 2017 and most recently on April 15, 2018 in which RCMP said three individuals were arrested and over 2 kilograms of marijuana, a large sum of cash, as well as property directly related to drug trafficking was seized.

“The RCMP enforces the laws of Canada and, while we understand that there are changes coming, currently drug trafficking, including marijuana, is illegal,” said RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley.

In relation to the April 2017 raid, Manager of Mary Jane’s Glass & Gifts, Mark Cowan was charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. He will stand trial in Williams Lake Provincial Court on October 25.