The first of three wildfire expos will take place this afternoon, May 29th, in 100 Mile House.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is presenting this series of information sessions on how people and communities can prepare and recover from wildfires.

The drop in sessions will include topics on reducing wildfire impact on homes and property, fuel reduction and management, emergency evacuation processes and economic support.

People are invited to drop in at any time during the session and speak with the experts on hand.

The first session runs from 3 PM to 6 PM today at the 100 Mile House community hall.

Two other sessions are taking place, one on May 30th in Williams lake from 3 to 7 at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, and the final expo will be held in Quesnel on May 31st from 3 to 6 at the Quesnel and District Seniors Center.