A grassfire Monday night on Cariboo Trail in 100 Mile House was quickly knocked down.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says the e crew was called to the fire at about 8 pm May 28th. 15 firefighters responded with all 5 of the departments apparatus. The fire was on an empty lot next to Carefree Manor. Hollander says they were able to put it out before it could get to any structures in the area.

Air conditioning systems in nearby Carefree Manor were shut down to prevent smoke from entering the building, and paramedics were on site. There were no injuries.

The fire was on a lot that had been used to dump trimmings and grass. Hollander reminds everyone about the Firesafe program, which gives information on how to make your home and property safer in wildfire areas by removing potential fire fuel sources from your yard and property. Information can be found at www.firesmartcanada.ca