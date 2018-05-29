Residents of Williams Lake were invited to an Open House followed by a special council meeting last night to discuss the proposed Cannabis Zoning Bylaw.

One of those regulations included that a Cannabis retailer must be 300 metres from what they call a sensitive zone which are public or private schools, daycares and Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre.

Questions from the audience ranged from the proposed 500 metre buffer zone from one cannabis retailer to another, to public consumption.

And even though the number of people who came out was low, Mayor Walt Cobb was still pleased with their participation.

“I think we had a pretty good cross section, pros and cons here tonight. I would have liked to have seen more people, maybe because they read the bylaw they understand that what we’re doing is controlling it as much as we can and we all know that it’s subject to Federal and Provincial Legislation”.

A second reading on the proposed Cannabis Zoning Bylaw will be June 12th with the third June 26th.